'Army of seamstresses' thanked for creating scrubs for paediatric staff at King's Lynn hospital

Staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have thanked the "army of seamstresses" who have created more than 80 scrubs for paediatric staff.

The colourful scrubs were made from donations of fabric from shops in the area, the Fent Shop in Lynn and The Sewing Room in Downham.

A QEH spokesperson said the scrubs – some of which feature superheroes, cartoon characters and farmyard animals – are now being worn by ODP (operating department practitioners) and community staff who are supporting the A&E day surgery teams during the coronavirus pandemic.