Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Liz Anderson.Tony Emmerson. Lind Emmerson.Roy Elelderton. Sue Elderton. Joan Davis. (Norfolk V.V.G). (3916589)

Army vehicles, weapons and memorabilia were all part of a 1940s Nostalgia event in Hunstanton on Saturday.

Held on Hunstanton Green, visitors and residents turned out in their hundreds to take a look at war-related items and machinery as well as meet up with other 1940s enthusiasts.

The 1940s Nostalgia event was enjoyed by everybody who attended and has received some positive feedback on social media.