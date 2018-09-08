Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Enthusiasts flock to Hunstanton for 1940s nostalgia event

By Lynn News Reporter
- newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 16:53, 08 September 2018
Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Liz Anderson.Tony Emmerson. Lind Emmerson.Roy Elelderton. Sue Elderton. Joan Davis. (Norfolk V.V.G). (3916589)
Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Liz Anderson.Tony Emmerson. Lind Emmerson.Roy Elelderton. Sue Elderton. Joan Davis. (Norfolk V.V.G). (3916589)

Army vehicles, weapons and memorabilia were all part of a 1940s Nostalgia event in Hunstanton on Saturday.

Held on Hunstanton Green, visitors and residents turned out in their hundreds to take a look at war-related items and machinery as well as meet up with other 1940s enthusiasts.

The 1940s Nostalgia event was enjoyed by everybody who attended and has received some positive feedback on social media.

Gallery1

Click to view

Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Liz Anderson.Tony Emmerson. Lind Emmerson.Roy Elelderton. Sue Elderton. Joan Davis. (Norfolk V.V.G). (3916589) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Trevor Palmer .. (3916590) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured FLtoR Pat McGarr. Roger Hall. Diana Pearson.Helen McGarr.Roy Pearson. Pat Hall.. (3916591) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green.. (3916592) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Nick Clifton. Graham Mcadan.Daniel Mcaden. Jim Burton.. (3916593) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Nick Clifton. Graham Mcadan.Daniel Mcaden. Jim Burton.. (3916594) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. Pictured Chloe Wheatley.David Forstead.. (3916595) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green.Pictured FLtoR Eileen McConnell. Brian Wells. Joe McConnell.. (3916596) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green.Pictured FLtoR Eileen McConnell. Brian Wells. Joe McConnell.. (3916597) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green. Pictured Charlie Disher. Brayden Musk. Oliver Howard.. (3916598) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green.. (3916599) Display of Army Vehicles with 1940's nostalgia. On Hunstanton Green.Pictured Performing the 1940's song's Leonie Jane.. (3916600)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE