An army veteran has announced his retirement as health and safety manager from a family business based in Lynn.

Stanislaw Wierzbicki, known as Ski, joined health and safety consultants Mulready Associates in January 2007 and will hang up his boots at the end of the year.

Over the last 17 years, Mr Wierzbicki has overseen programmes on national, multimillion pound projects for major brands – including Molson Coors, Heinz and Carlsberg.

Stanislaw Wierzbicki is retiring from his role at Mulready Associates in Lynn

“I want to pay tribute to Ski’s 17 years of loyalty and brilliant work,” said Mulready Associates’ managing director Mike Mulready.

“He’s delivered lots of value for our customers over the years. One example is Britvic Soft Drinks, who told us he met their high standards and handled stakeholder needs with excellence.

“More recently, global packaging company Ball Corporation shared that Ski’s outstanding leadership and knowledge helped them deliver a demanding but successful project.”

Mr Wierzbicki is hoping to spend more time at home with his partner Alison

Mr Wierzbicki has worked for other businesses in Lynn during his career, including Dow Chemicals and KL Technologies.

Prior to that, he served as an infantry soldier for 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards – the oldest continuously serving regiment of the regular British Army.

“I’ve worked with some brilliant people and am proud of the results we’ve achieved,” Mr Wierzbicki said.

“Now, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my partner Alison at home and making plans to travel and sightsee around the UK.”

“We all wish Ski the very best in his next chapter,” Mr Mulready added.

“I’d encourage any future health and safety leaders looking for a great opportunity to get in touch with us.”