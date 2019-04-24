Arrest in King's Lynn after offensive weapon found in vehicle
Published: 09:30, 24 April 2019
| Updated: 09:31, 24 April 2019
Police arrested a suspect for possessing a knuckleduster as well as testing positive for a roadside breath test in King's Lynn.
A social media post this morning said a vehicle was stopped on Hardwick Road by officers.
As well as conducting a breath test, the officers found a knuckleduster during a search.
The post said: "Suspect arrested for positive breath test and possession of an offensive weapon after finding prohibited articles during a vehicle search".