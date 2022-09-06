A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a blue Renault Clio and a pedestrian at the A1078 John Kennedy Road in Lynn by the junction of Austin Street at around 1.20pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police on the scene of the crash on King's Lynn's John Kennedy Road which closed the road

The man who suffered life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage.

If you have any information, contact PC Hall at Swaffham RAPT on 101 quoting incident number 242 of Sunday, September 4.