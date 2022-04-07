Arrest made in King's Lynn as police issue 'fake notes' warning
Published: 09:51, 07 April 2022
| Updated: 09:53, 07 April 2022
Retailers in Lynn are being warned to be vigilant over the use of suspected counterfeit bank notes.
Police say a youth from the London area was detained in the town this week on suspicion of using faked £50 Scottish bank notes.
A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed said the arrest was made during patrols in the town centre.
It went on: "Kings Lynn Police advise retailers to check any Scottish £50.00 notes with care and report to us."