Arrest made in King's Lynn as police issue 'fake notes' warning

By Allister Webb
Published: 09:51, 07 April 2022
 | Updated: 09:53, 07 April 2022

Retailers in Lynn are being warned to be vigilant over the use of suspected counterfeit bank notes.

Police say a youth from the London area was detained in the town this week on suspicion of using faked £50 Scottish bank notes.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed said the arrest was made during patrols in the town centre.

Suspected counterfeit £50 notes recovered by police in Lynn (55940614)
It went on: "Kings Lynn Police advise retailers to check any Scottish £50.00 notes with care and report to us."

