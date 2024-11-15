A man has been arrested in connection with a firework which exploded in a crowded area during Fawkes in The Walks earlier this month.

Police arrested him in Lynn this morning on suspicion of assault. It came after an incident at the event on Friday, November 1 during which a rocket set off by a member of the public injured four people.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

After being hurt, four people received treatment for minor injuries by the onsite doctor and paramedics. They were allowed to leave the park shortly after.

Police said that the victims were treated for neck and hand injuries.

At the time, a spokesperson from West Norfolk Council, which organises Fawkes in The Walks, said: “We're aware that a firework entered the crowd last night which was not one from our Fawkes in the Walks display.

“Our doctor and paramedics attended to four people in the park. Each received treatment for minor injuries and were thankfully able to leave the park afterwards.

“Although we make a great effort each year to discourage fireworks or sparklers in the park, the firework that entered the crowd was from a property outside our event. Thankfully we had sufficient experts on hand to deal with this.

“Our thoughts are with the four who were injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.”