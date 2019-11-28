A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a North Lynn builder, who a court heard charged one homeowner four times more than his work was worth.

The case against David Mark Fysh, 41, of Woodwark Avenue, was found to be proved in absence by Norwich magistrates yesterday, after he failed to attend a hearing.

And Trading Standards chiefs say his conduct fell "far short" of the standards consumers should expect.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

Fysh had been charged with an offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 after he charged a resident more than £20,000 for a building extension project that he did not complete.

Magistrates decided to proceed with the case after he failed to turn up for the hearing. He also failed to attend on an earlier occasion.

The court was told that he did not buy all the materials he’d been given money for, did not complete the job, and would not give a refund for the incomplete work

The bench also heard that a building surveyor who was called in to assess the work concluded it was only worth £5,000 and should have been completed in five days rather than the several months that it did take.

Fysh, for whom an arrest warrant is now in force, is due to be sentenced at a later date which has yet to be fixed.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards unit, welcomed the bench's verdict.

She said: “The way this trader operated fell far short of expectations and today’s verdict reflects that.

“David Fysh charged for work he did not do and for materials he did not buy and refused to give any refunds.

"This was not only completely unacceptable under consumer protection law, but also very distressing for his victims.”

Consumers are advised to employ tradesmen registered with the county's Trusted Trader programme.Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader or phone 0344 800 8020 for more details.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn