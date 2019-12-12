Arrests despite vivid scene warning West Norfolk drivers of fatality at Christmas

In order to help stamp out driving offences over the Christmas period, a graphic scene has been set up by emergency services.

The police and fire services have teamed up for the Chrsitmas drink/driving campaign by creating a crash scene outside the North Lynn fire station on Edward Benefer Way.

By setting up an overturned car with a dummy of an driver underneath the vehicle, organisers are illustrating the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs when at the wheel.

The Christmas drink-drive campaign was launched on Saturday at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with white watch fire fighters are (LtoR) white watch manager Mark Bocking, paramedic Carl Smith, station manager Terry Pinto, funeral director Andrew Thornalley and taxi driver Arthur Flis.. (23650152)

Organisers issued a clear message by lining up a hearse, police car, fire engine and taxi next to the scene as part of a photoshoot for the campaign on Saturday.

Robert Combs of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are trying to proactively show people which method of vehicle they want to choose to go home in if they have been drink-driving.

“This may be a taxi, police car or a hearse.”

The Christmas drink-drive campaign was launched on Saturday at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with white watch fire fighters are paramedic Carl Smith and funeral director Andrew Thornalley.. (23650224)

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said four people from Lynn have been arrested for drink-driving since the campaign was launched at the beginning of the month.

One further person from Lynn has also been arrested for drug-driving too.

The annual initiative, which runs until January 1, will see officers carrying-out roadside checks throughout the day and night – including early morning checks.

The Christmas drink-drive campaign was launched on Saturday at the North Lynn Fire Station.. (23650154)

Mr Combs said the crash scene has been re-introduced at North Lynn this year despite receiving some unfavourable comments last year.

He said: “We had complaints from people who had been driving past saying it actually upset their children seeing the car like that.

“But any press is good press and we always need to spread the message.

“People sharing and even arguing about it spreads the message, so that’s why we have done it again this year.

The Christmas drink-drive campaign was launched on Saturday at the North Lynn Fire Station.. (23650227)

“We are using this as a demonstration as people are always driving by and can see it as a regular reminder that it is a deterrent to drink and drive.”

Funeral director Andrew Thornalley, paramedic Carl Smith and Terry Pinto ofNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service were among those who were gathered in North Lynn.

During last year’s campaign in Norfolk 1,140 drivers were breathalysed, with 72 providing positive readings.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy festive season and so this is one of our most important annual campaigns.

The Christmas drink-drive campaign was launched on Saturday at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with white watch fire fighters are paramedic Carl Smith, station manager Terry Pinto, funeral director Andrew Thornalley and taxi driver Arthur Flis.. (23650157)

“Despite our constant warnings and the publicity around the dangers and consequences of drink and drug-driving, too many people are still prepared to put their lives and those of other road users at risk.”

Call 999 to report a crime or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.