Four people have been arrested following clashes between rival supporters at a National League North football match.

The trouble erupted during the second half of King's Lynn Town's home clash against Boston United at The Walks in front of a crowd of more than 2,000.

It was an ill-tempered affair, on and off the pitch, with a number of fans ejected for fighting, which spilled on to the pitch midway through the second half. The game was subsequently held up for several minutes.

Lynn players celebrate taking the lead against Boston United at The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith. (61622062)

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Four people have been arrested following disorder at a football match in Lynn today.

"It happened during the second half of the match between Lynn and Boston when rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium.

"Officers patrolling outside the ground were deployed into the stadium and arrested four men aged 18, 30, 31 and 32, all on suspicion of public order offences.

"The men have been taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they remain in custody and will be questioned."

Superintendent Wes Hornigold added: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly.

"We worked closely with Lynn Football Club to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable day.

"We will always seek to apply for football banning orders, where appropriate, which could see fans banned from matches."

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington reflected on the unsavoury incidents during his post-match press call.

Widdrington said: "It's not something you want to see, I thought it died in the 1980s to be honest with you.

"It's too many young people having too much to drink and not knowing what they are doing."

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve also confirmed that some damage was caused in the away section of the ground at The Walks Stadium.

Cleeve Tweeted: "Very upset that some Boston United 'fans' have smashed up the away toilets, kicking off toilet seats, smashing mirrors, pulling heaters off the walls – we understand most of the culprits were kids – who on earth are their parents?

"Sadly no CCTV for obvious reasons to catch them."

The Linnets won the game 2-1 to move back up to second in the National League North standings.