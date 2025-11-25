Colourful handmade bags crammed full of art and craft materials have been lovingly put together to add some festive cheer.

For the fifth year running, volunteers from The Arts Society King’s Lynn (TASKL) have made the special art packs for the town’s food bank.

Society members have busy over the last few months raising money to buy art and crafts materials to make up the packs for food bank to give out to clients for their children this Christmas.

Art and craft packs presented to Lynn food bank by the town's art society. Picture: Ian Burt

Thanks to the generosity of the Arts Society and local companies, this year TASKL has been able to provide 100 packs which were handed over last Wednesday after being packed by volunteers at the food bank’s warehouse in North Lynn.

Their efforts have been made possible after the group secured a £1,500 grant from The Arts Society Patricia Faye Fund and donations of £1,000 and £500 respectively from Lynn firms MARS and Hayes and Storr Solicitors - along with donations in kind from North Lynn’s Learning Resources.

Local quiz enthusiasts Jeff Hoyle and Ros Harre also organised a fundraising event at Lynn’s Ferry Lane Social Club which added nearly £500 to the pot.

All this has enabled TASKL to buy pencils, crayons, felt pens, a sketch book, a paint set, glue, tape, scissors, a reading book and a variety of other craft materials for each pack which it is hoped will provide hours of entertainment for the children of families who may be struggling this Christmas.

TASKL members and Norfolk Creative Arts Sewing group have also excelled themselves by sewing beautiful, colourful bags for the packs - making lovely gifts for children.

TASKL committee member Tricia Rowlands said: “We are incredibly grateful once again to everyone who has supported this project in any way. The packs are always hugely appreciated by the recipients and we all love the idea that we are providing children with the opportunity to explore their creativity. It is a project very close to our hearts.”

Helen Gilbert, the food bank’s strategic project manager, said: “It's an amazing support to local families who are struggling - the packs make a real difference to families who might not otherwise have much to give their children at Christmas.”

The Arts Society King’s Lynn meets every month at West Winch Village Hall for lectures about all aspects of the arts. Anyone is welcome to come along as a guest for £10 or can join the society at any time.

Full details are on the website www.theartssocietykingslynn.org The next talk will be at 2.30pm on Thursday, December 11 with entertaining speaker Stephen King returning by popular demand with a talk entitled Like a Rolling Stone (The Music of the Sixties 1965-69).