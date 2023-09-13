A new exhibition has opened with a launch party in a town gallery.

The Fermoy Gallery and Shakespeare Barn in Lynn celebrated the launch of a new art exhibition that features paintings and sculptures of people and animals.

The ‘Heads and Tails: Picturing People and Other Animals’ exhibition is a group project by Contemporary and Country, it features the work of local artists such as Rachael Long, Nessie Stonebridge, Colin Self and John Kiki.

The art is displayed at The Fermoy Gallery in Lynn.

The work explores the bond between animals and people and how the relationship looks in domestic, working and wildlife settings.

The launch party was held on September 8 and gave the artists, as well as their family and friends, the chance to see their work on full display.

The exhibition is on display from September 8 until October 28.

The display is officially open to the public every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until October 28 and is free of charge.