Art from the heart by West Norfolk pupil to support NHS

A creative West Norfolk pupil has been putting his talent to good use for a special cause.

Joshua Barnes of Howard Junior School showed his support for the NHS from his home on Friday morning, the day after the nation took part in a second round of "Clap for our Carers".

His mother Bex sent the picture to the Lynn News on social media and said: “Joshy has been busy decorating the front of the house to get the message out to stay at home and show our support for all of the key workers.”

Josh of Howard Junior School shows his support for the NHS by decorating the front of the house. Picture: Submitted

Josh's father James Barnes said: "It took him about an hour to do, he was inspired by seeing a similar thing a family had done on Facebook and he hoped it would bring some colour and cheer to all his neighbours too."

A Howard Junior spokesperson said: "We’re very proud of our pupils support for the NHS and our pupils caring nature.

“Josh is a fantastic lad who has proudly decorated the outside of his home so NHS workers that drive past to work can see we are all behind them as a community.

“Although we are apart at the moment all our pupils are demonstrating Howard’s school ethos of being a caring school."

Josh has previously won competition in which participants were asked to design their own Mini.

Josh Barnes designed this Mini for a competition. Picture: Submitted

His father said this was three-years-ago.

