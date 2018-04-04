Art group hosts spring show at Thornham village hall

For the fourth year running the West Norfolk Artists Association held their annual four-day spring exhibition at the Thornham village hall over the Easter weekend.

It added a colourful sparkle to the bank holiday and proved to be a popular show with a constant stream of visitors.

But this year there was a difference. The previous three years had all been themed shows. This year the exhibition was an open one where exhibitors could tackle any subject that took their fancy.

Scenes ranged from the nearby marshes to Tuscany, having passed through a wide selection of interpretations of still life, sunlit fields, long-legged hares and fish printed from cut out from seaweed.

The show also included textiles, photography, ceramics, mosaics and even a touch of whimsy with Tom Sharp exhibiting his installation of a chair slowly sinking into the floor of the hall.

The 17-year-old association’s membership is flourishing. Currently they have 120 members who meet monthly for a variety of activities. These range from a walk in the country to record the changing seasons, to a quiz night or even a talk by a member.

The association’s next exhibition is their annual Summer Show at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn from July 21 to August 4. The event will include free public workshops sponsored by Norfolk County Council.