An art group which has been occupying the ground floor of a historic Lynn building will be moving out in the next couple of months.

Greyfriars Art Space (GAS) is preparing to say goodbye to the Custom House in Lynn, as it is due for some refurbishment and restoration work.

The art group has been occupying the ground floor of the Custom House since July 2022, with the building previously standing empty for the previous three years.

The Custom House in Lynn is set to have some restoration work

It has recently been announced that the Grade I-listed building could have a platform lift installed along with an accessible toilet if West Norfolk Council’s application is successful.

GAS was granted temporary permission by West Norfolk Council to take up residence until plans could be put in place regarding its future.

The art group is a not-for-profit making organisation, run by artists for artists, formed in 2008 and was previously based in St James Street.

Outfall by Darren Murphy will be at the Custom House

Before GAS moves out of the Custom House, it will be holding four different exhibitions.

Paintings by Ali Atrissi can be seen from August 6 to 14. Then Outfall, by Darren Murphy, will come in from August 15-23.

He will be followed by Enchantment, by Christine Pike, from August 25 to September 6. The final exhibition will be Boats, Boats, Boats, by Katrine Cousins from September 17 to 27.

A spokesperson from Greyfriars Art Space said: “It was always a known fact that the council had plans to restore the building, but we are grateful for the opportunity to use the building, and the three years have been a great success.

“On average 8,000 visitors per year have been welcomed, and a varied programme of exhibitions has been displayed.

Fisher Fleet by Katrine Cousins will be shown soon

“The Custom House has been a wonderful venue and the GAS committee thanks the Council for this opportunity for local artists to exhibit their work in this iconic building.”

Committee member Christine Pike added: “While our current occupancy has come to an end, we are excited for the future as one of the council’s named stakeholders for the Custom House and look forward to working with them in some form once the restoration work is completed.”