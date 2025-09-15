A final art exhibition is set to take place in one of Lynn’s most historic buildings before it undergoes restoration work.

The Custom House has been home to the Greyfriars Art Space (GAS) group for the past three years, with artists in the group taking turns to showcase their creative talents.

Now, the group is preparing to say goodbye to the venue as the Custom House is set to have £2.5million worth of work done to it.

Katrine Cousins is holding her exhibition at the Custom House

The conservation project is set to breathe new life into the landmark, which will bring the Grade I-listed building back into sustainable use.

Katrine Cousins is the final artist to host her exhibition, ‘Boats, Boats, Boats’ inside the historic venue.

Her work depicts her love of her hometown, Lynn, by focusing particularly on its maritime history.

Lynn’s Custom House is set to be restored

She takes a deep dive into the Fisher Fleet, the Purfleet and the West Lynn Ferry.

A spokesperson for GAS said: “The exciting new plans will sensitively update the iconic building, but once these are complete, GAS hopes to reopen and exhibit more work by local artists.”

Katrine's work is described as being “bold, colourful and lose in its expression, lending influence from post-impressionism and expressionism”.

Her pieces are all mixed media, combining drawing, painting and machine embroidery.

Katrine’s exhibition runs from September 17 - 27. It is open daily from 1.30am to 4pm.

