A West Norfolk artist has captured Lynn’s historic architecture through a number of drawings put together in a new book.

Izzy Wingham, from Downham, has written and illustrated her new book ‘Drawing King’s Lynn’.

However, in order for the book to be available for all to buy, Izzy will be crowdfunding so that it can be printed.

One of Izzy's illustrations that features in her new book

A certain number of pre-orders need to be reached on her website to enable this.

The idea for Izzy’s book sparked from an interest in Lynn’s history.

She said: “It is rich in history and has very interesting architecture.

Izzy Wingham from Downham has launched the book

“I thought this book would be a really brilliant way of bringing people to the town.”

Izzy has had a passion for drawing since she was a child and has sketched a number of the town’s well-known historic landmarks using graphite pencil and water colour.

She has completed more than 50 drawings and has gone on walking tours and researched some of the town’s history to put the book together.

She said she was inspired to draw the town from numerous visits, especially when going to Lynn’s annual Heritage Open Day.

Izzy has used pencil and watercolour to design her new book

“The book is a new venture, which is seven years in the making,” she said.

“Visiting on Heritage Open Day gave me some new perspectives, especially at the top of Clifton Tower.

“Anybody who is interested in the history of the town, this book is for you.”

Izzy's drawing of Greenland Fishery in Lynn I

Pre-order your copy of the book online for £35.