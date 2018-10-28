Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Artist donates painting to Macmillan at event in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
- newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 11:45, 28 October 2018

Macmillan Cancer Support held their annual autumn supper at King’s Lynn Golf Club.

The guest speaker was the renowned bird artist Norman Arlott, who donated one of his paintings to be auctioned.

The highest bidder was Paul Arnold, who is pictured with Norman, deputy chairman Pat Simpson and auctioneer Mike Wilson.

Paul Arnold whose photograph is above holding the painting together with Norman Arlott, Pat Simpson (Deputy Chair Kings Lynn Committee)and Mike Wilson who auctioned the painting (5005066)
Paul Arnold whose photograph is above holding the painting together with Norman Arlott, Pat Simpson (Deputy Chair Kings Lynn Committee)and Mike Wilson who auctioned the painting (5005066)

Branch chairman Howard Moore said: “It was a very successful and enjoyable event that raised over £1,100 for Macmillan.” Picture: SUBMITTED

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE