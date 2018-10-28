Artist donates painting to Macmillan at event in King's Lynn

Macmillan Cancer Support held their annual autumn supper at King’s Lynn Golf Club.

The guest speaker was the renowned bird artist Norman Arlott, who donated one of his paintings to be auctioned.

The highest bidder was Paul Arnold, who is pictured with Norman, deputy chairman Pat Simpson and auctioneer Mike Wilson.

Branch chairman Howard Moore said: “It was a very successful and enjoyable event that raised over £1,100 for Macmillan.” Picture: SUBMITTED