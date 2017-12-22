Artist Henry Baines’ creation returns to Lynn Museum after decades in America

A rare painting of Victorian Lynn has been returned to town after spending decades hanging on walls in America.

Artist Henry Baines, who painted the Cemetery Chapels in Lynn in 1870, documented buildings which have long since disappeared from today’s landscape.

The painting, which was purchased for nearly £4,360 by a private American vendor with support from Art Fund, the Friends of King’s Lynn Museum, the Arts Council England Victoria and Albert Purchase Grant Fund and the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery, depicts the two chapels with connecting turret that once stood at the town’s Hardwick Road Cemetery.

The painting also includes a cemetery scene depicting Victorian mourners at a graveside as a reminder of historic ways of death.

Lynn Museum curator, Oliver Bone said: “The painting had found its way to America and I am delighted we have been able to bring this important part of the town’s heritage back to King’s Lynn.

“This purchase would not have been possible without the generous support of our funders.

“It is now on display in the Museum as visitors arrive and we plan to include it in an exhibition to mark the bicentenary of the Baines artist brothers in 2020.

“The painting is a very welcome addition to the collection and will be taking pride of place in Lynn Museum’s reception area over the Christmas period and into the New Year.”

The Hardwick Road cemetery started as an extension of the burial ground of All Saints Church in 1849 to relieve increasing population pressures.

Designed by London partnership of Aickin and Capes, the chapels were built in flint with Casterton stone dressings and slate roofs in 1856.

The cemetery continued in use for burials until 1971 and the chapel buildings were demolished soon after in February 1972.

Today the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery help preserve it for posterity.