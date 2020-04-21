Artist shares drawings of King's Lynn landmarks for colouring in as 'creative way of de-stressing'

A Lynn artist has shared 20 pictures of the town's landmarks to be used as a free mindfulness colouring resource during lockdown.

Among the images Nicola Marray-Woods has created and posted on her social media accounts are some historical buildings such as the South Gate, the Custom House, and St Nicholas Chapel, as well as more modern examples of architecture, like the Vancouver Centre.

Using the hashtag #ColouringKingsLynn, Nicola shared a line drawing every day for 20 days throughout April that she had created specifically for colouring and which form part of an illustrated history scroll of Lynn from 1204 to the present.