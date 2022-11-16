An artist has put his work on display at Lynn's Custom House for the public to go and view.

Tom Thompson is showing a total of 59 pieces of his work including ceramics, photography, mixed media and found objects.

The exhibition, which is called 'Still Voices', started on Saturday at 2pm and was well attended by those who came after the launch of the West Norfolk Artist Association exhibition which started at 12pm.

Artist Tom Thompson

Still Voices exhibition at King's Lynn Customs House

Mixed media pieces of work by Tom Thompson

Tom said: "The pieces of art speak for themselves hence the title.

"Ceramics have a kind of silent voice."

The exhibition will be running until Saturday, November 26 at the Custom House.

Many different type of artwork on display

Exhibition called 'Still Voices' by artist Tom Thompson

Greyfriars Art-Space Exhibition at King's Lynn Customs House

