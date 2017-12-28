Artist to head new Silver Social workshop scheme in Breckland

A community programme which aims to provide activities for older residents will re-start in Swaffham next month.

A new workshop will be touring the district during January and February as part of Breckland Council’s Silver Social initiative.

And the sessions will be led by acclaimed artist Kate Dimbleby, daughter of the veteran Question Time host David Dimbleby.

The workshop will be held at Swaffham’s library on Tuesday, January 16, between 2 and 3.30pm, with further sessions planned in Swaffham, Ashill and Necton during February.

Paul Claussen, the council’s executive member for place, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Kate Dimbleby on board, delivering our next workshops.

“She’s a tremendous talent and people who have taken part in her workshops before have said how much fun they’ve had, and praised her ability to get everyone involved.

“It’s exciting to continue our Silver Social events and give Breckland residents the chance once again to get together and enjoy art and culture, while learning new skills.”

For more information, visit www.thesilversocial.com, email community@breckland.gov.uk or phone 01362 656852.