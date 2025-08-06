Young musicians, artists, photographers, dancers, and actors were among the creative talents honoured at the Springwood High School annual Arts Awards Evening.



Introduced in 2024, this year saw 65 students from Years 7 to 13 receive awards across a range of subjects, including music, art, photography, drama, and dance.



Event organiser and host Pete Cuss, head of the arts faculty at Springwood, said: “Each staff member of the subject area presented the prizes for their subject – excellent Achievement and Significant Progress.”

Awards were presented by arts governor Roger Wood, deputy headteacher Richard Thompson, head of drama Alun Bliss, head of music Robin Norman, and head of dance Dawn Paulo.



Among the worthy winners were Charlotte Norman from Year 13, who was named as Musician of the Year; Josh Newman in Year 9, who was awarded Young Musician of the Year; and Josie Draper in Year 12, who was recognised for her contribution to extra-curricular arts subjects.



“This is a celebration of the outstanding effort our students put into classroom work and extra-curricular activities throughout the year,” said Mr Cuss.

