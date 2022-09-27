A new collaboration between the Purfleet Brasserie and West Norfolk Artists Association (WNAA) in Lynn, will provide a venue for the visual arts.

Last week saw an official event held on Tuesday evening at the brasserie, attended by the West Norfolk's Mayor Lesley Bambridge.

The Mayor showed her support for the new collaboration with brasserie owners Emily Maginn, Sam O’Callaghan and members of the WNAA.

This first exhibition showcases work by WNAA artists Lesley Williams and Izzy Wingham. and is open every day at noon.

Lesley Williams said: "With the Customs House now being used as a gallery space by Greyfriars Artspaces and the Fermoy Gallery just up the road, this is an exciting development for the visual arts in Lynn."

On the same evening of the event, the Groundwork Gallery on Purfleet Street also opened its doors.

Lesley Williams said: "Veronica Sekules opened Groundwork Gallery for the evening as well, so people could wander between the two art venues."

The WNNA was set up in 2000 to promote visual art in west Norfolk.

It is open to artists of all abilities, from students to professionals.

The artists association's aim is to support its members, encouraging a sense of community.

A spokesperson from the Purfleet Brasserie said: "We are very excited to collaborate with west Norfolk artists and we would like the town and surrounding areas to know that we will continuously be showcasing local talented artists in the restaurant with regular art exhibitions for each artist.

"Our website is currently being amended to show a gallery and blurb for each artist we have had display their artwork so far in the restaurant and we will continue to update this with each new artist that collaborates with us too.

"We are thrilled to have such beautiful art on display and for sale in our premises and look forward to our future with the WNAA."

Lesley Williams added: "All the people involved are very excited about the opportunity to start this collaboration and for the Purfleet Brasserie to become an art hub."

