A week-long exhibition is being held to sell artists' work at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn.

The West Norfolk Artists Association (WNAA) have around 200 pieces on artwork on display in the chapel on St Ann's Street.

A total of 65 of the artists' work is available to view up until Monday.

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Lynda Roberts with her artwork..Massai Warrior in pastel. (58771069)

Long term member of the association Stephen Martyn said: "It's going well so far and we've had a good number of visitors and a lot of artwork has been sold already,

"This is our 22nd year holding our exhibition in the chapel, we normally hold three exhibitions a year, two in King's Lynn and one in Thornham."

The exhibition is free to enter and has a variety of artwork available to view or buy, varying from paintings, sculptures and ceramics.

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Anita O'Neill with her screen printed textile artwork and holding the Inga Miller Award Cup (Committees Choice Award) ..... (58770975)

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Chris Peel with his oil painting...Love Heacham..... (58770973)

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Some of the Art work on display..... (58770972)

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Kit Price Moss with her work..follow the plough. (58770974)

West Norfolk Artists Exhibition held at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn on Saturday 20th August..Some of the Art work on display..... (58770967)

West Norfolk Artists Association currently has around 130 members and encourages people of any artistic ability to join.

The groups next autumn exhibition will be held at St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn commencing on Saturday, November 12.