People who are eligible for their Covid vaccination or booster will be able to walk-in to Lynn's large-scale centre from next week.

Anyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, and frontline health and social care workers are all eligible for their autumn booster.

Those who are immunosuppressed or their household contacts can also choose to walk-in for their booster, bringing with them a GP or consultant letter, or prescription that identifies their immunosuppressed status.

King's Lynn Arts Centre - The Guildhall

Lynn's large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Shakespeare Barn within King's Lynn Arts Centre on King's Street is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8.30am to 4pm, and on Tuesdays from 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “Vaccines remain our best line of defence against Covid-19, and we’ve administered more than 1.5 million doses so far as part of the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history.

“I welcome the news that we’re opening up on a walk-in basis and would strongly encourage anyone who is eligible for an autumn booster to have it as soon as possible to maximise your protection this winter.

Shakespeare Barn at the Guildhall is Lynn's large scale vaccination centre

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is yet to have their first or second dose that it’s not too late.

"You can also walk-in to any of our large-scale vaccination sites or alternatively, if preferred, you can also book an appointment online via the National Booking Service or by ringing 119 free of charge.”

Around 26 million people across England are eligible for an autumn booster in line with guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

This includes:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

persons aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, as set out in the Green Book – this includes pregnant women

persons aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 49 years who are carers, as set out in the Green Book

Anyone who would prefer a booked appointment can continue to book via the National Booking Service (NBS) or by ringing 119 free of charge (as long as it has been three months since their last dose).

Further information is available at www.thevaccinators.co.uk