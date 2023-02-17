King's Lynn arts group to host classical Indian music and dance charity event
Sur Surang Arts is hosting a charity music and dance event to raise money for children’s charity The Hope Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of children leaving on the streets in India.
The event is described as a confluence of Indian classical and Western music and dance
It will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 5pm, at the Lynn Masonic Centre, and costs £15 to attend, including refreshments.
It will be a soulful display of classical Indian and modern Western music and dance, featuring performers singing, playing the violin, tabla drums and kathak dancing.
Tabla drums are small percussive instruments from the Indian sub-continent, and two are often played at the same time.
Kathak dancing is a traditional style of dance, originating from Uttar Pradesh, and is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance.
Performers include Lin Hetherington, Sanjukta Mitra, Amritpal Singh Rasiya, Sunil Jadhav, Tonya Sheenson and Janan Sathiendran.
For more information contact 07970087866.
Reporting by Robert Waring
