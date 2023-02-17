Sur Surang Arts is hosting a charity music and dance event to raise money for children’s charity The Hope Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of children leaving on the streets in India.

The event is described as a confluence of Indian classical and Western music and dance

It will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 5pm, at the Lynn Masonic Centre, and costs £15 to attend, including refreshments.

Artists will perform their music and dances to raise money for The Hope Foundation. Pictured: Janan Sathiendran

It will be a soulful display of classical Indian and modern Western music and dance, featuring performers singing, playing the violin, tabla drums and kathak dancing.

Tabla drums are small percussive instruments from the Indian sub-continent, and two are often played at the same time.

Kathak dancing is a traditional style of dance, originating from Uttar Pradesh, and is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance.

Sur Sarang Arts will present a charity music and dance event to raise funds for The Hope Foundation. Pictured: Tonya Sheenson

Performers include Lin Hetherington, Sanjukta Mitra, Amritpal Singh Rasiya, Sunil Jadhav, Tonya Sheenson and Janan Sathiendran.

For more information contact 07970087866.

The Hope Foundation helps to raise money for street and slum children. Pictured: Sunil Jadhav

The event will be a confluence of Indian and Western music. Pictured: Amritpal Singh Rasiya

The event takes place at 5pm at the Lynn Masonic Centre. Pictured: Sanjukta Mitra

The event will cost £15 and includes refreshments. Pictured: Lin Hetherington

Reporting by Robert Waring

