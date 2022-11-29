A director of an arts organisation in Lynn has said they are ‘over the moon’ following funding of £450,000 as part of a three year investment from the Arts Council of England.

Collusion, who deliver art and technology focused activities in the town, now have residence in the White Barn at St George’s Guildhall, King Street.

The group’s educational art work in the town includes a sci-fi time travel adventure, the Intergalactic Hanseatic League and Manifesto, a climate themed project which culminated in a show at the Alive Corn Exchange.

Collusion’s director, Rachel Drury, said: “ We are over the moon to be receiving this investment, which is also a massive vote of confidence from Arts Council England. After the uncertainty of the last few years, it’s a game changing opportunity for us to consolidate and build on our creative tech focused work with artists regionally and place-based activity in Lynn to achieve amazing things.

“We are excited to move forward with our partners and collaborators, and truly thank them for being with us on the journey so far.

“West Norfolk Council, who had a long term goal to have a local based national portfolio organisation as a way of boosting the area’s cultural activity, have supported Collusion to achieve this outcome.”

As one of 276 new organisations to join the portfolio from April 2023, the group has received a share of some £446million of investment.

The funding will enable Collusion to create a more permanent base in Lynn, and to provide town-based projection scale projects to engage children and young people in the arts.

They also plan to support young people who are leaving education to make the transition into working within creative industries.

A performance by Collusion and young people in a show called Manifesto at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage at West Norfolk Council, said: “Our aim is to establish Lynn as a centre of excellence for collaborative, creative, digital installations that add to the cultural offer in the town.

“Collusion have worked with the borough council for the last six years, particularly engaging with young people in West Norfolk and I’m pleased that this funding will extend our relationship.

“By encouraging and developing local, creative, digital talent, we are enhancing skills and creating career ambition.

“In this round of national portfolio investment, Arts Council England are boosting spending in arts, museums and libraries in villages, towns and cities where investment is currently too low.”

Arts Council England chief executive, Darren Henley, said: “Together, each of the organisations that have been offered funding will contribute to a portfolio that is rich, varied and truly national.

“This is our widest investment across the country, ensuring that people will have access to a wider choice of creative opportunities.”