Young volunteers from the Arts Society in Lynn have been busy collecting crafts materials for packs to donate to the town’s foodbank.

Tricia Rowlands, volunteer, said: “Last year we provided 50 packs for the foodbank, but after talking to Helen in the summer it was clear that they would be very happy to accept as many as we could produce, so we set ourselves the target of doubling the number and fortunately due to some incredibly generous donations we have achieved that.”

Helen Gilbert, manager at Lynn’s foodbank said: “We’re very grateful to the arts society for their donation.

Presentation of art equipment by the Arts Society Lynn to the foodbank. From L-R: Laura Leventhall, Barbara Vincent arts society, Anna Truman Helen Gilbert and Tricia Rowlands

“The art bags have already gone out and are well received.

“They are a blessing to people this time of year for their children who might not have anything.

“It is also lovely for our volunteers to give them out as it makes a massive difference.”