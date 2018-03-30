Artwork makes an entrance at King’s Lynn hospital

A West Norfolk tree-surgeon firm has helped to enhance Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s main entrance by carving a sculpture into a tree stump.

Tree Work and Surveys Ltd, of Docking, which holds the contract for the hospital’s tree maintenance, offered to part-fund the project by donating the time of an employee, who specialises in tree art, to create the artwork.

The hospital is applying for charitable funds, held by the trust and donated by HSBC a couple of years ago, specifically for main entrance aesthetic enhancements, to cover the £300 cost to the trust.

Ian Hinitt, acting deputy director of estates, said: “It was agreed that for the same cost to the trust, we would take the benefit of some legacy artwork, which improves the aesthetic of the entrance in enhancing our caring environment.”

