The next phase of a grot spot revamp is expected to be complete soon - with 26 new homes available.

This is part of Freebridge Community Housing’s Hillington Square regeneration project in Lynn, which is aiming to modernise the site which was originally built in the 1960s.

In March last year, the final phase of the scheme was given the green light by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

New flats in the area are expected to open soon, before phase six begins

It is set to provide 65 affordable homes in total, as well as new commercial units to replace the Providence Street community centre.

The centre, as well as empty decaying blocks of flats next to it, have been fenced off in recent months.

A Freebridge spokesperson has told the Lynn News this is part of the sixth phase of work, making sure the area “remains secure and that services can be disconnected to make the site safe and allow pre-commencement control works for planning to take place”.

The Providence Street community centre has been cordoned off for some time

“We are working through the building flat by flat to remove any asbestos and get the site ready for next steps,” they said.

Meanwhile, it can also be revealed that the fifth phase of work is on the verge of completion.

This section is at Farrow Court, and will see 26 new homes soon become available. The spokesperson described this as “great news”.

Hillington Square was built between 1967 and 1971 following slum clearance and comprised 320 flats and maisonettes, a community centre and a bin store. There was initially a waiting list of people wanting to move there.

Flats are being treated for asbestos at the moment

Over the years the structures became less attractive and better known for crime and a desperate need of revitalisation.

In 2010, Freebridge started developing plans for regenerating the site.

The currently fenced-off area is in close proximity to All Saints’ Church, one of Lynn’s oldest buildings, and there will be hopes that improving the surrounding flats will make it a more pleasant place to visit.

An artist's impression of the revamped flats with All Saints Church alongside. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

The Freebridge spokesperson added: “In terms of new homes in the area, you will also be pleased to hear that we are currently also building in Hilgay, Downham Market, Watlington, Outwell and Brancaster and means more than 100 new homes in the borough.

“As soon as we have updates on next steps, we will of course be happy to share them.”