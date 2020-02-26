Asda drops petrol and diesel prices as diesel drops to its lowest price in two years

Asda has announced a price cut of two pence per litre across both unleaded and diesel fuel effective from today (Wednesday, February 26).

Drivers filling up at any of Asda’s 322 petrol stations will benefit from the price cut which has now seen the retailer bring fuel prices down by up to nine pence since January.

Those using the Asda petrol station in South Wootton will pay no more than 116.7ppl on unleaded and 118.7ppl on diesel.

A sign for ASDA's petrol station at South Wootton

This is the first time that diesel prices have dropped below the 1.20 mark for nearly two years.

Asda senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "Once again we’re pleased to be passing on wholesale cost reductions to customers.

"It will be a welcomed boost, especially to diesel drivers who are seeing some of the lowest fuel prices since 2018."

