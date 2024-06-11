A ‘Question Time’-style event is set to be held in town next week, with election candidates already confirming their attendance.

Churches Together in King’s Lynn (CTKL) have organised a hustings at Cornerstone Baptist Church in South Lynn on Tuesday, June 18 to give residents the chance to ask North West Norfolk candidates anything they wish.

James Wild, Tim Leaver, Rob Colwell, Michael De Whalley and Phil Walton have all committed to being there for an evening of discussion and debate.

The event is being held at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Doors open at 6pm for tea, and coffee and submitting questions, ready to begin at 7pm.

The event is free to attend, however bookings must be made in advance here.

