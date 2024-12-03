Sending death threats, carrying out an assault on a 12-year-old, drug-driving and barging into an ex-partner’s flat were just some of the crimes that landed people in court this week.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court saw two people in court for carrying out assaults as well as drink and drug-drivers.

We also heard how a motorcyclist crashed into another and admitted dangerous driving after the other rider had to have his finger amputated.

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

Motorcyclist had to have finger amputated after being crashed into by dangerous driver

A motorcyclist had to have his finger amputated after another biker crashed into him while overtaking.

The decision to overtake on the A149 led to 63-year-old Ivan Andrews being charged for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and admitted to the offence he committed more than two years ago.

Drink-driver hit with hefty fine and disqualification after being seen ‘swerving all over the road’

An off-duty police officer spotted a drink-driver breaking “erratically” and swerving “all over the road”.

Gareth Sullivan, 27, of Bankside in West Lynn, had been drinking before getting behind the wheel on November 5 and the court heard that he “hadn’t planned” to get behind the wheel that evening.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

44-year-old who had heroin in car barged past police to try and hide drugs

A 44-year-old who barged past a police officer in an attempt to run to his car to hide heroin has been sentenced.

John Curtis, of Blunt’s Drove in Walton Highway, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was handed a community order.

Curtis had previously pleaded guilty to having a Class A drug, driving without a licence, assaulting an officer and driving without insurance.

Woman who sent numerous death threats over a month remanded in custody

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were not sufficient enough to punish a 23-year-old who made multiple death threats.

Elisha Loveridge, previously of Post Mill in Lynn before being remanded in custody at HMP Peterborough, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via videolink.

In a previous hearing, Loveridge admitted to four counts of sending communication threatening death as well as causing £266 worth of criminal damage to a cell mattress belonging to Tascor - who provide facilities to police investigation centres across Norfolk.

Woman ‘doesn’t remember’ attempting to strangle 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy has been left “shook up” after a drunk woman tried to strangle him when he was out playing with his friends.

Laura Symonds, 36, of Eastfields in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she was due to be sentenced for two offences.

However, due to Symonds not attending while a pre-sentence report was carried out by the probation service, sentencing was pushed back and she was warned she could risk going to prison if she does not turn up for her next appointment.

Delivery driver who ‘doesn’t normally take cannabis’ caught drug-driving

A drug-driver who was more than three times the limit has been disqualified.

Bradley Jackson, 30, of Lancaster Road in Swaffham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving above the specified drug limit.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court that at 5.45pm on June 28, police were on patrol and had reason to stop the BMW that Jackson was driving on Swan Road in Dereham.

34-year-old ‘going down different path’ after punching man at bus station last year

A 34-year-old who punched a man outside of a bus station is “going down a different path” since spending a spell in prison.

Jack Greenacre, of Lynn Road in West Newton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for the assault he committed on October 13 last year.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court an argument broke out at the bus station where somebody called another person a “nonce”.

This caused Greenacre to punch another man in the face twice between the eyebrows.

18-year-old handed restraining order after barging into ex-partner’s flat

An 18-year-old barged his way into his ex-partner’s flat without her permission while she was leaving her property.

Flynn Evans, of Lynn Road, St Germans, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using violence to secure entry to a premises.

At the time of the offence, Evans was on bail conditions put in place by the Lynn court not to contact his ex-partner.