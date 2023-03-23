Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) joined the annual national event, Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

Volunteers joined in to do their bit for the environment, collecting more than 30 bags of rubbish from the Lynn site, most of which was recyclable, including alcoholic drinks bottles.

Rob Archer, chairman of HPCA said: “Our volunteers clear litter from the site throughout the year and we can see all the rubbish which has been dropped there over the winter.”

He added: “It’s sad that people think it’s acceptable to drop rubbish but seems to be a national problem.”