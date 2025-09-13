Two asylum seekers who stole a £2,000 laptop could be jailed.

Levan Glakhashvili, 29, and Amirani Disanidze, 55, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they both admitted theft from a shop.

Glakhashvili also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

The pair were at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

The pair, who live in a hotel in Lancashire, carried out the theft last Sunday, when they went into Curry’s in Peterborough and took the Lenovo laptop before fleeing with it.

They arrived in Lynn the following day with the laptop in the boot of a silver Honda Jazz that Glakhashvili was driving.

Police pulled him over on Littleport Street, where they discovered the laptop, along with printer ink, gaming headphones and other technology.

However, the pair have only been charged with stealing the laptop.

Police made enquiries about the laptop with staff at Lynn’s Curry’s store on the Hardwick retail park, where it was discovered the computer was taken from its Peterborough branch.

Glakhashvili and Disanidze, who sat in the dock with their heads in their hands, had been remanded in custody until the court hearing.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan told the court that both are asylum seekers from Georgia and have £9 a week to live on.

“I thought legal aid lawyers were paid very little. Asylum seekers are paid much less,” Mr Cogan said.

“It was an opportunistic theft. It was fortuitous that the police found them so soon.”

An all-options pre-sentence report on Glakhashvili and Disanidze will be completed before they learn their fate.

They are set to be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on November 12 and were released on unconditional bail.