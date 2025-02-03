A woman with an “atrocious” criminal record has narrowly avoided jail after breaching a suspended sentence by stealing from Boots.

Rachel Boulter, 45, of Riverview Way in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she had that court order extended after a lengthy deliberation.

She had admitted one count of theft from a shop during an earlier court appearance in November, with the case adjourned will the probation service carried out a pre-sentence report.

Rachel Boulter narrowly avoided being sent to orison by Lynn magistrates

Boulter had stolen £122.85 worth of products from Boots on Lynn’s High Street on Halloween last year.

That put her in breach of an 18-month suspended sentence, which magistrates came close to activating on Thursday.

However, mitigation from solicitor Charlotte Winchester convinced them to give her one final chance.

“It is a theft offence that she very much regrets,” Ms Winchester said.

She told the court that Boulter has been attempting to “build bridges” with her family in recent months, and stole the items as she could not afford a birthday present for her aunt.

The pre-sentence report highlighted that she has been compliant with the probation service, Ms Winchester added, while she has not used heroin since September 2023 having previously been addicted.

“Miss Boulter has said very very clearly to me that she is in a good position of where she wants to be,” she said.

“She does not believe prison will do her any good, and wants help and support.

“She is gutted to be here, but she wants the help and support to be able to make progress.”

Magistrates described Boulter’s criminal record as “atrocious”, but admitted her work with the probation service has been positive.

They therefore extended her suspended sentence by a further six months.

For her theft, they handed her a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay compensation to Boots.