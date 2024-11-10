Attempted burglary, fraud, assaulting a court security worker and shoplifting were just some of the offences which has led to a prolific offender being remanded in custody.

Leon Dowd, 42, of Dodmans Close in Lynn, was described as “extremely likely” to commit more offences if released from jail.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday for seven offences, and admitted a further charge of carrying out a burglary with intent to steal.

Dowd assualted a security worker at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

Dowd appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, having been remanded in custody after breaking into a flat on Norfolk Street and attempting to steal a TV.

Prior to committing that offence, he had assaulted a security officer working at Norwich Magistrates’ Court by crushing her hand with his head - causing her to have to spend months off work due to the injury.

Dowd also broke into a car and stole two mobile phones before attempting to sell them at a pawn shop.

Magistrates, led by Alan Hayes, decided their powers were insufficient to sentence Dowd, meaning he will appear at Norwich Crown Court next month to hear his fate.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that the spate of offences started on January 23 when Dowd was held in custody at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Dowd was hitting his head against a wall with force, and the court’s custody manager put her hand behind his head to prevent Dowd from harming himself.

However, the 42-year-old slammed his head backwards, causing the officer’s hand to be crushed. She went to hospital with a suspected fractured hand.

In a victim impact statement, the officer said she is not “usually the victim of crime” and has had to take a significant period of time off work.

She said that as a result of Dowd’s actions, she now has carpal tunnel syndrome which makes writing, typing and everyday tasks harder to carry out.

She has also had to take part in numerous physiotherapy sessions.

“This is emotionally devastated me. I could have been unemployed due to this assault,” the victim said in her statement.

On July 5, Dowd entered QD in Lynn town centre and stole a selection of washing pods worth £14.95.

Later, on July 22, Dowd went into Boots in the town centre, took two bottles of perfume worth £195 and left without paying again.

On August 8, Dowd stole £70 worth of meat with co-defendant Mark Wilson from M&S in Lynn.

Dowd had previously been given a criminal behaviour order telling him not to associate with Wilson.

On August 30 at 3.30pm, Dowd smashed the window of a car on Austin Fields and stole an iPhone, a Samsung phone and some personal documents.

He was seen on CCTV looking into numerous cars before smashing the window of the Toyota. He later took them to a pawn shop in an attempt to sell them.

At 4am on August 31, Dowd attempted to burgle a flat on Norfolk Street.

The court heard that he had gained entry to the building, where the resident was sleeping, and attempted to steal a TV - but failed to do so and fled the scene.

However, Dowd made the mistake of leaving his jacket and a lighter at the flat which contained his DNA - and he was tracked down and arrested.

Dowd’s DNA was also found in the car he burgled.

He was later arrested as he was in a shop attempting to sell one of the mobile phones he had stolen.

On September 14 he stole two bottles of wine from Sainsbury’s worth £10.85 and on September 23, he pinched more washing pods worth 14.95 from One Beyond.

On October 2, he stole two cans of vodka with mixers worth £4.50 from QD.

By committing numerous theft offences, Dowd breached bail conditions given to him which ordered him not to go into certain shops in Lynn town centre.

Dowd has committed a total of 130 offences, 67 of which were theft related.

Dowd had previously been in court for theft offences - including one from a charity - and causing criminal damage.

He was sent to prison for six months earlier this year.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said that Dowd had a “lesser part to play” in the flat burglary.

Dowd will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on December 9.

Mr Hayes said: “It is extremely likely you will commit more offences.

“We’ve taken into account your criminal record and your continued disregard for complying to bail conditions.”