A South Lynn woman accused of attempted murder has told a jury how she feared for her mother’s life at the hands of an abusive partner.

Shanice Myers, 19, of Proctors Close, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of trying to kill Daniel Paul and wounding with intent during an incident on May 5 this year.

Prosecutors have argued that her actions against Mr Paul were disproportionate to the risks he may have posed.

But, giving evidence in her own defence yesterday, Myers told the court she would constantly think her mother could be attacked or even killed by him.

She recalled her mother being restrained by the neck and breaking her thumb in the past, claiming there were frequent problems and a "constant atmosphere of bickering and arguing". Myers also told the court her mother's partner had punched a hole through her bedroom door after she had told Mr Paul she never wanted to see him again.

Answering questions from her barrister, Isobel Ascherson, Myers said: “It was driving me insane and I was thinking what does this woman need for her to leave him. I would have preferred if he just left us, definitely.

"I was worried for the wellbeing of my mother, my little brother and myself. With his presence there, it was not very nice at all. I did really think long and hard about moving out but if I left mum at his mercy she could have been potentially killed, and I did not want to leave her no matter how much it would have helped me mentally and physically. I could not leave."

Mr Paul had to be taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment on his injuries.

During cross-examination, prosecution barrister Robin Griffiths read out a quote from a police interview in which Myers said: “I just want to see a bit of pain in his eyes like the pain he caused my mum.”

Myers had also told the police she said to Mr Paul: “I hate you woman beater” and stabbed him in the back before inflicting multiple wounds.

“I do not remember what was going through my head but clearly it was not something bright as I would not think what I was if I was thinking straight that’s for sure,” Myers told the court.

Myers had taken a knife from the kitchen and put it in the waistband of her trousers ahead of the attack, the court was told. Another knife had been left on the stairs which she also picked up.

Ahead of going downstairs to stab Mr Paul, Myers recalled thinking: "I was hearing crashing in the front room and it was in my mind that Danny [Mr Paul] was either crashing an object or my mum."

On how she felt after the stabbing she said: “I saw him on the floor and can’t explain how I felt but I knew I had done something terrible. My mum said ‘what have you done’.”

After being asked why she did not call the police, Myers told the court: "He could have done a lot more damage in the time leading up to the police arriving."

She denied attempting to kill Mr Paul, responding to the question by saying "Not at all".

Earlier, the court heard recordings of calls Myers made to the police on several occasions during the weeks leading up to the incident, in which she was concerned for her mother’s safety.

In one of them, from early April, Myers told an operator that her mother was locked in a car at the Tesco supermarket in Gaywood with Mr Paul shouting at her.

In another, made during an incident at their home a few days later, Myers asked: “Will he be removed from the house tonight?”

She later added: “Can you really hurry up please?”

The officer said she could not guarantee that, adding: “I do not want you to get hurt. If you go downstairs you are not helping you mum or yourself. You are going to get hurt.”

The court then heard the officer repeatedly say “hello” without reply with shouting clearly audible in the background.

Myers denies the charges against her. The trial continues.