We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from August 2024…

It was a sad beginning of the month as a touching tribute was paid to an 18-year-old who died after his kayak capsized in a river in St Germans.

Cory Chilvers was described as a “funny and thoughtful” young man who was “dedicated” to his family.

Cory Chilvers, 18, who died in August after his kayak capsized

Emergency services spent hours at the scene, including a dive team with sonar capabilities, specialist dogs, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Lowland Search and Rescue.

A couple of months later, Cory’s family decided to set up a water safety trust in his memory as well as a charity fundraiser.

Crossing over to the world of politics, a “war of words” emerged between new South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy and his predecessor Liz Truss.

Liz Truss hit back at new South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy

The former Tory Prime Minister slammed the new Labour MP, who swept from her 14-year stint representing South West Norfolk.

Ms Truss accused Mr Jermy of “letting his constituents down” and said that a series of announcements from the newly-elected Labour government backed by him would have a “severely detrimental impact” on residents.

Meanwhile, the new South West Norfolk MP had promised to back the rebuild of Lynn’s crumbling Queen Elizabeth funding.

At the time, Mr Jermy told the Lynn News that he would “press the urgent need for funding” for a new hospital building to be complete by 2030.

Terry Jermy. Picture: UK Government

He was pictured going on a tour of the current hospital building, which has thousands of props holding it up and was shown areas which are currently closed off.

Also in August, TV personality Katie Hopkins slammed The Churches Conservation Trust for cancelling her sold-out show.

She posted a teary YouTube video expressing her disappointment in the cancellation of her comedy show which sold 500 tickets at £28.05 each.

Hopkins shared screenshots of emails appearing to be from the Trust on social media platform X.

Hopkins shed tears when discussing the situation on her YouTube channel

Later on in the month, thousands gathered in Lynn to celebrate West Norfolk’s LGBTQ+ community, which saw a parade head through town towards a festival of free entertainment.

The event was “packed with love, acceptance, solidarity and fun”, organisers said, with a parade through the town’s streets as well as a free family-friendly festival at The Walks - with “perfect” weather to boot.

The parade kicked off from the Tuesday Market Place, with KL1 Radio warming up the crowds, before it worked its way through the town centre, finally reaching the town’s park, where live entertainment, stalls and food were all on offer during the festival.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Pictures: Ian Burt

Young people in West Norfolk celebrated success in August as they picked up their GCSE and A-Level results.

“Outstanding” results were achieved by sixth formers at Springwood High School in Lynn, with one-fifth of students gaining an A* or A grade.

Meanwhile, students at Downham Market Academy achieved its “best ever results”, with many securing places at top universities.

Springwood students celebrate their A-Level results with executive head teacher Andy Johnson. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

99% of students from the College of West Anglia secured A* to E grades.

Fakenham High School and King Edward VII (KES) Academy in Lynn also showcased some of their high-achieving students.

Head teacher Gavin Green with some of Fakenham's GCSE students

The slightly younger GCSE students across the borough also celebrated good grades which prepared them for their post-16 education journey.