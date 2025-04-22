A new Australian furniture store with “something for everyone” has had a successful opening on the outskirts of town.

Nick Scali, a furniture store selling an array of items from sofas to beds, has opened in the former AHF premises on the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn.

But don’t worry, familiar faces will still be greeting you when you enter the store, as the vast majority of AHF staff, along with a few new faces, make up the Nick Scali team.

Store manager Christine Keith puts the store’s success down to her team.

She said: “The team makes the store what it is.

“This is great for the local area. We’ve had people tell us that it is nice that something fresh has arrived in the building.

The company is new to the UK and aims to eventually have 100 stores across the country.

It was set up by father Nick Scali in 1963, who passed the business on to his son in 2007.

Travis Ward, who works at Lynn’s Nick Scali store, added: “What we have heard from customers has been great. We have been busy, and people are curious to see what we are about.”

Nick Scali offers a range of furniture at “great prices and good quality”.

“There is something for everyone,” added Christine.

Nick Scali is open from Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays.

