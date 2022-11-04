A group of students from the University of Innsbruck, Austria visited St George’s Guildhall last week.

The creative hub site received the visitors as part of the university architectural programme.

Teachers from the university felt the venue would be of interest and inspire a semester of work.

Cultural officer and creative director, Tim FitzHigham, back left, with the students in the auditorium

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: “Officers were pleasantly surprised to get an email from the tutors from the University of Innsbruck expressing an interest in the Guildhall and the project.

“Tim FitzHigham gave them a warm welcome. It shows what an inspiring project we are undertaking with the Guildhall and creative hub.”

Two tutors and 15 students spent the morning touring the site with Mr FitzHigham who said: “It was very exciting to have visitors here from Austria, to share with them the incredible history and physical presence of the buildings.

“The Guildhall and creative hub is something so magical here in Lynn and it was clear that this magic might help with the work they are doing. What really impressed me were their questions.”