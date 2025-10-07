A Lynn woman has penned her first novel, which has an interesting link to her home town.

Tracee Findlater has written her debut romance fantasy novel, ‘The Unravelling of Flora Cotton’.

It officially launched on Wednesday, October 1, but Tracee was excited to celebrate her achievement properly at Lynn’s Steampunk Bazaar on Sunday.

Tracee Findlater with her debut novel, which is now available to buy

Tailored for young adults, the setting of the book was inspired by Lynn, with the story weaving in a strand about the town library moving.

“Magic, adventure and romance” is promised from the novel, which has steampunk themes to it.

“Somebody who knows Lynn will recognise it in the book,” Tracee, who is a co-owner of Pebble Geo Borehole Logging Software based in Lynn, said.

“The move of the library is featured in this story, but not in a negative way.

“Lynn is a very evocative town, there are so many historic buildings.”

Tracee, who grew up in West Norfolk and returned after finishing university, has always enjoyed writing and has penned several unpublished stories.

Her debut novel took her a year to write, and she expressed her excitement about releasing it to a wider audience to read.

The book is available to buy from Retro on St James Street, as well as on Amazon and Tracee’s website, where you can hear a short extract of it.