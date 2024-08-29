A West Norfolk author who is due to release her ninth book is excited to hold her first-ever launch in town very soon.

Gillian Harvey, who lives in Hunstanton, will be holding her debut in-person launch of her latest contemporary fiction novel ‘The Little Provence Book Shop’.

After moving to the coastal town having lived in France for the past 14 years, Gillian said she is pushing herself out of her comfort zone to celebrate her hard work.

Gillian Harvey is launching her ninth novel

The Little Provence Book Shop tells the fictional story of Adeline, who finds out a family secret and decides to escape to France and start working in a mysterious book shop - where an underlying mystery unfolds.

Gillian said: “From about the age of five I remember wanting to write books and I always used to be scribbling things down, even on the beach on family holidays.

“I finished my first book in my early twenties but it took time to form.

“Me and my husband moved to France in 2009 after being teachers, it wasn’t for the writing but it gave me a little bit more time and space to explore that.”

The Little Provence Book Shop is due for release on October 9 and Gillian will be hosting the launch on this day at Waterstones in Lynn.

The author added: “I debated whether to do an in-person book launch after doing a few online ones. It forced me out of my comfort zone to do an in-person launch.

“It’s a big moment for me where I’m forcing myself to celebrate what I’ve achieved which can be difficult to do sometimes.”







