An author and former journalist will be hosting a launch party for her latest book based on a West Norfolk figure.

Ellee Seymour is inviting her fellow bookworms to come along to Lynn Library to celebrate the launch of her latest novel The Royal Station Master’s Daughters in Love, the final book in her royal-inspired trilogy on Saturday, April 27.

Set in Wolferton during the early 20th Century, the fictional novel, which is being released on April 25, is based on royal station master Harry Saward, who for 40 years welcomed royalty and guests at Wolferton Station on the way to Sandringham.

Ellee will be hosting a launch party at King's Lynn Library on April 27.

The book is the last of a trilogy

“I am thrilled to have the chance to share my stories in the community where they are set and would like to thank everyone who shared their own special stories with me,” Ellee said.

“Royal station master, Harry Saward, was one of his kind. He regularly rubbed shoulders with royalty between 1884 and 1924. He lived at Wolferton with his wife, Sarah, and three daughters, who are the key characters in my books.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped with my research, with a special shout out to Kevin Hitchcock, library assistant and a font of historical knowledge, as well as Richard Brown, owner of Wolferton Station, and Ben Colson, who lives in the Royal Retiring Rooms and is a lead guide at Sandringham House, for their wonderful support.”

The book launch will take place from 2pm until 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked online here, or by calling 01553 772568

Do you have a story for Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk