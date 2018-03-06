Average speed camera plan for A149 outlined

Average speed cameras could be installed on the main route linking Lynn and Hunstanton this spring, officials announced yesterday.

Six locations have been identified on the A149 for the measures, which transport chiefs hope will reduce the number of serious incidents on the road.

The draft plan, which has been circulated to community leaders by county roads officers, would allow for cameras to be installed north of both the Knights Hill roundabout, on the edge of Lynn, and the Castle Rising junction.

A third camera is proposed at Babingley, with the other three being positioned on the bypass around the villages of Dersingham and Snettisham.

Norfolk County Council highway engineer Andrew Wadsworth said: “The A149 north of King’s Lynn was identified as having a high rate of personal injury collisions during routine analysis of collisions on Norfolk’s network.

“In particular, the predominant collision types are those which may be associated with excessive speed, such as tail end collisions overtake and head on collisions.

“It is recognised that average speed enforcement is an effective way of treating the types of driver behaviours which lead to these types of collisions.

“This has led to the design and upcoming installation of an average speed camera system, to be funded by Norfolk’s Safety Camera Partnership.”

Although officials have been planning a scheme in the area for some time, no firm date for the installation has yet been set.

Mr Wadsworth said he hoped they would be in place by late May, before the summer embargo on pre-arranged works on the road comes into effect.

The road will become the second in West Norfolk to have average cameras installed, after similar measures on the A17 between Lynn and Sutton Bridge began catching motorists who flout the law in January last year.

However, they only went live 10 months after they were originally installed, because of delays in securing power supplies.

But Mr Wadsworth said he was hopeful that issue would be resolved before the cameras are installed, meaning they would be able to go live almost immediately.

There have also been calls for similar measures on other routes where fatal collisions have occurred in recent years, including the A47 around Middleton, East Winch and West Bilney and the B1145 between Lynn and Gayton.