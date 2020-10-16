Five public spaces in West Norfolk have received the Green Flag Award from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

They are among 161 winners in the East of England category.

The five are:

Boston Square Sensory Garden, Hunstanton

Hunstanton Heritage Gardens

Mintlyn Crematorium, Gayton

The Tower Gardens, Lynn

The Walks, Lynn

The grass being cut in The Walks, King's Lynn

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Any green space that is accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award.

Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

Chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “We have always known just how important our parks and green spaces are for the physical and mental health of everyone.

“All the research shows that spending time in good-quality green space can improve people’s health and wellbeing, that is why it is important that they are managed to the recognised standard of the Green Flag Award.

“This is now something that millions more recognise after the challenges of the past six months. All those involved in the Green Flag Award should be congratulated on their achievement.”

Keep Britain Tidy says it sets the standard for the management of parks and beaches, inspires people to be litter-free, to waste less and to live more.

“We run programmes including Eco-Schools, the Green Flag Award for parks and green spaces and the Blue Flag/ Seaside Awards for beaches,” it added.

To find out more about Keep Britain Tidy, its programmes and campaigns visit www.keepbritaintidy.org.