A Lynn vet nurse has won an award which celebrates the dedication and hard work of veterinary practices and individuals who work with domestic rabbits and guinea pigs.

The Burgess Excel Vet Awards has named Abi Nell of Mill House Vets as the winner of this year’s award for Rabbit Vet Nurse of the Year.

Following hundreds of applications and nominations for this year’s awards, a judging panel of industry experts, veterinary professionals and rabbit specialists chose Abi as the winner.

Abi Nell (61287048)

She received a cash prize of £250, along with a Burgess Excel Vet Awards trophy.

Abi said: “I am really thrilled to have been chosen for this award. I love meeting and connecting with clients; being able to offer tips and advice for the best care for their rabbits is my favourite part of my job.

“When a client calls the practice to ask for my advice, instead of relying on an internet search, that is when I know I have really made an impact and developed a relationship with the pet owners.

“I am really keen to continue to develop the services we offer and continue to share my knowledge and enthusiasm with my colleagues and clients.”

Awards judgeDr Suzanne Moyes said: “The award reflects her hard work and determination to provide the very best of care for rabbits.”