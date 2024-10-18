A West Norfolk healthcare professional has been recognised as a “Protector of Play” in a charity award.

Claire Burrell, who works at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was runner-up in Starlight’s Protector of Play held during National Play in Healthcare Week.

Starlight, the UK’s leading charity for children’s play in hospitals and hospices, holds the annual Health Play Awards to recognise inspirational healthcare professionals who work to ensure every child experiences the power of play. Play can reduce fear, pain and trauma during a child’s treatment and recovery from illness.

Claire Burrell, a dedicated health play assistant at QEH, supports children through a variety of medical procedures using play. Her work helps to mitigate fear and anxiety, ensuring that each child’s hospital experience is as positive as possible. Claire provides crucial emotional support and prepares children for their procedures, allowing them to make informed choices and maintain a sense of control.

Her innovative use of Starlight’s resources ensures that children have access to enjoyable and therapeutic play, even in challenging times. Claire ensures that play remains a vital part of every child’s hospital journey, a spokesperson for the charity said.

Claire said: “I am honoured to receive the runner-up Protector of Play Award. My job brings me immense joy, especially seeing children light up as they engage in play, whether through creative activities or simply having fun in the playroom. Each day is unique, and I cherish the opportunity to support children and their families through play, helping them feel more at ease in the hospital environment.”

Nicola Wright, health play specialist at the QEH, added: “Claire is an incredible asset to our team. Her natural ability to connect with children and families, combined with her creative approach to play, significantly enhances our ward environment. This role is more than a job for Claire, her passion shines through, she genuinely cares for our patients. Claire so deserves this award.”

Cathy Gilman, chief executive of Starlight, said: “Claire exemplifies the spirit of Starlight’s Protector of Play Award. Despite many demands on her time, she takes time to listen to the individual needs of children and their families.

“She has an exceptional ability to personalise and improve the hospital experience when it is most needed. Her unwavering commitment to integrating play into every aspect of her work ensures that children in her care experience the joy and comfort that play can bring, even in a hospital setting. We are thrilled to recognise her outstanding contributions with this award.”