Award-winning home care company Extra Hands is taking its message to the high street with a pop-up information shop.

Extra Hands will be highlighting the issue of caring and will be sharing its space with a variety of other organisations linked with the industry to create a one-stop information centre in the Vancouver Quarter, Lynn.

With offices in Heacham rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, the company will be offering information about its services, as well as potential employment opportunities, for two weeks close to TK Maxx, Broad Street from Monday, February 10.

Extra Hands, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, also has offices near Norwich and offers a full range of care from short welfare calls to complex, tailored packages for people in their own home.

Services include a wellbeing check, the first launched in Norfolk, that allows carers to have peace of mind by providing short visits to ensure people that their friends or relatives are fine when they can’t be there.

“People are welcome to join us for a coffee while receiving advice, support, guidance and, if necessary, signposting to other organisations which could help,” said Anita Walter, public relations and marketing director at Extra Hands

Organisations taking part include Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Careline and Care and Repair, Lily, Assistive Technology (Norfolk County Council) and Wiltshire Farm Foods which will all be visiting Extra Hands' pop-up information centre during the two-week stay.

A full list of visitors and dates can be found on the company website at

extrahandshomecare.co.uk/blog/

